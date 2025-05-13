KBC Group (KBCSY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect KBC Group to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter.
KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. KBC Group had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts expect KBC Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.
KBC Group Price Performance
KBCSY opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.
KBC Group Increases Dividend
Analysts Set New Price Targets
A number of brokerages have commented on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.
Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBC Group
KBC Group Company Profile
KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than KBC Group
- What is an Earnings Surprise?
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- Golden Cross Stocks: Pattern, Examples and Charts
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- Learn Technical Analysis Skills to Master the Stock Market
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.