KBC Group (KBCSY) Projected to Post Earnings on Thursday

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) is expected to release its earnings data on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect KBC Group to post earnings of $0.66 per share and revenue of $3.03 billion for the quarter.

Get KBC Group alerts:

KBC Group (OTCMKTS:KBCSY – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The company reported $1.47 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.21. KBC Group had a net margin of 13.32% and a return on equity of 14.40%. The company had revenue of $3.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.96 billion. On average, analysts expect KBC Group to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $4 EPS for the next fiscal year.

KBC Group Price Performance

KBCSY opened at $45.95 on Tuesday. KBC Group has a 12 month low of $33.98 and a 12 month high of $47.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $38.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.21, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.78. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $45.52 and a 200 day moving average price of $41.01.

KBC Group Increases Dividend

Analysts Set New Price Targets

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, May 8th will be paid a $1.1873 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 7th. This represents a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from KBC Group’s previous dividend of $0.33. KBC Group’s payout ratio is currently 52.67%.

A number of brokerages have commented on KBCSY. Morgan Stanley reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of KBC Group in a research report on Friday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of KBC Group in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Barclays upgraded KBC Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Monday, February 17th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on KBC Group

KBC Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

KBC Group NV, together with its subsidiaries, provides integrated bank-insurance services primarily for retail, private banking, small and medium sized enterprises, and mid-cap clients. The company offers demand deposits and savings accounts; home and mortgage loans; consumer finance and SME funding services; credit, investment fund and asset management, and life and non-life insurance; and cash management, payments, trade finance, lease, money market, capital market products, and stockbroking services.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for KBC Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KBC Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.