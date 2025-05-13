KT (NYSE:KT) Upgraded at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KT (NYSE:KT – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report released on Monday morning.

KT has been the topic of several other reports. The Goldman Sachs Group raised KT from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. UBS Group initiated coverage on KT in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock.

KT stock opened at $19.20 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $18.15 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.28, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 1.04. The stock has a market cap of $9.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.78, a PEG ratio of 0.37 and a beta of 0.68. KT has a fifty-two week low of $13.11 and a fifty-two week high of $20.28.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Qtron Investments LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 5.1% during the fourth quarter. Qtron Investments LLC now owns 13,514 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $210,000 after purchasing an additional 652 shares during the last quarter. Park Place Capital Corp lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 66.7% during the first quarter. Park Place Capital Corp now owns 2,047 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 819 shares during the last quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 4.8% during the first quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 20,273 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $359,000 after purchasing an additional 935 shares during the last quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 20.4% during the first quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 7,820 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $138,000 after purchasing an additional 1,323 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of KT by 9.2% during the first quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 15,675 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $278,000 after purchasing an additional 1,327 shares during the last quarter. 18.86% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KT Corporation provides integrated telecommunications and platform services in Korea and internationally. The company offers mobile voice and data telecommunications services based on 5G, 4G LTE and 3G W-CDMA technology; fixed-line telephone services, including local, domestic long-distance, international long-distance, and voice over Internet protocol telephone services, as well as interconnection services; broadband Internet access service and other Internet-related services; and data communication services, such as fixed-line and leased line services, as well as broadband Internet connection services.

