KULR Technology Group (KULR) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Thursday

KULR Technology Group (NYSEAMERICAN:KULR – Get Free Report) is projected to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data after the market closes on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect KULR Technology Group to post earnings of ($0.02) per share and revenue of $2.85 million for the quarter.

KULR Technology Group Stock Performance

KULR Technology Group stock opened at $1.51 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $1.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $1.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. KULR Technology Group has a 12-month low of $0.20 and a 12-month high of $5.49. The stock has a market capitalization of $413.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.58 and a beta of 2.34.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $5.00 price target on shares of KULR Technology Group in a report on Tuesday, March 18th.

KULR Technology Group Company Profile

KULR Technology Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, KULR Technology Corporation, develops and commercializes thermal management technologies for electronics, batteries, and other components applications in the United States. It provides lithium-ion battery thermal runaway shields; automated battery cell screening and test systems; cellchecks; safecases; fiber thermal interface materials; phase change material heat sinks; internal short circuit devices; and CRUX cathodes.

