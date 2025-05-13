La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB) Shares Bought by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report) by 10.7% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 487,839 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 46,975 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.18% of La-Z-Boy worth $21,255,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Get La-Z-Boy alerts:

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in La-Z-Boy by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 48,545 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,115,000 after acquiring an additional 301 shares during the last quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury lifted its holdings in shares of La-Z-Boy by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. State of Tennessee Department of Treasury now owns 24,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,068,000 after purchasing an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC boosted its position in La-Z-Boy by 7.8% during the 4th quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,282 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in La-Z-Boy by 244.5% during the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 658 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 467 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in La-Z-Boy by 4.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,887 shares of the company’s stock worth $605,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.62% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, KeyCorp upgraded shares of La-Z-Boy from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $46.00 price target for the company in a research report on Friday, April 25th.

La-Z-Boy Stock Performance

NYSE:LZB opened at $43.64 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.00 and a beta of 1.33. The business has a fifty day moving average of $39.25 and a 200-day moving average of $42.35. La-Z-Boy Incorporated has a 1 year low of $33.34 and a 1 year high of $48.31.

La-Z-Boy (NYSE:LZB – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.67 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $521.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $516.47 million. La-Z-Boy had a net margin of 5.92% and a return on equity of 12.38%. On average, equities research analysts predict that La-Z-Boy Incorporated will post 2.99 EPS for the current year.

La-Z-Boy Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 3rd will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 3rd. La-Z-Boy’s payout ratio is 30.24%.

La-Z-Boy Company Profile

(Free Report)

La-Z-Boy Incorporated manufactures, markets, imports, exports, distributes, and retails upholstery furniture products, accessories, and casegoods furniture products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through Wholesale, Retail, Corporate and Other segments. The Wholesale segment manufactures, and imports upholstered furniture, such as recliners and motion furniture, sofas, loveseats, chairs, sectionals, modulars, ottomans, and sleeper sofas; and imports, distributes, and retails casegoods (wood) furniture, including occasional pieces, bedroom sets, dining room sets, entertainment centers, and occasional pieces.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LZB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for La-Z-Boy Incorporated (NYSE:LZB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for La-Z-Boy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for La-Z-Boy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.