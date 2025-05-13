Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW) Price Target Cut to $61.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Free Report) had its price objective reduced by Barclays from $69.00 to $61.00 in a research note issued to investors on Monday,Benzinga reports. They currently have an overweight rating on the specialty retailer’s stock.

Get Lamb Weston alerts:

Other equities analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price target on Lamb Weston from $80.00 to $75.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of Lamb Weston in a report on Wednesday, March 19th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on Lamb Weston from $72.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus set a $56.00 price objective on Lamb Weston and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Lamb Weston from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Lamb Weston currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.91.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on LW

Lamb Weston Price Performance

Shares of NYSE LW opened at $51.17 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $53.04 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $62.20. The company has a market cap of $7.22 billion, a PE ratio of 20.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.46. The company has a quick ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.26. Lamb Weston has a twelve month low of $47.90 and a twelve month high of $89.51.

Lamb Weston (NYSE:LW – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.87 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $1.52 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion. Lamb Weston had a return on equity of 27.82% and a net margin of 5.80%. The business’s revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.20 earnings per share. On average, analysts predict that Lamb Weston will post 3.1 EPS for the current year.

Lamb Weston Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 30th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.37 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 2nd. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. Lamb Weston’s payout ratio is 58.04%.

Institutional Trading of Lamb Weston

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Wayfinding Financial LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston during the 1st quarter valued at $28,000. MJT & Associates Financial Advisory Group Inc. acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Whipplewood Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Lamb Weston by 3,466.7% in the 1st quarter. Whipplewood Advisors LLC now owns 535 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 520 shares in the last quarter. Putney Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Stonebridge Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lamb Weston in the 4th quarter valued at about $35,000. 89.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Lamb Weston

(Get Free Report)

Lamb Weston Holdings, Inc produces, distributes, and markets frozen potato products worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Global, Foodservice, Retail, and Other. It offers frozen potatoes, commercial ingredients, and appetizers under the Lamb Weston brand, as well as under various customer labels.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Lamb Weston Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lamb Weston and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.