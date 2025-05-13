LeddarTech (LDTC) Expected to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) is projected to release its earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, May 14th. Analysts expect LeddarTech to post earnings of ($0.27) per share and revenue of $1.29 million for the quarter.

Get LeddarTech alerts:

LeddarTech (NASDAQ:LDTC – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The company reported ($0.41) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.24) by ($0.17). On average, analysts expect LeddarTech to post $-1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $-1 EPS for the next fiscal year.

LeddarTech Stock Up 18.9%

Shares of NASDAQ LDTC opened at $0.63 on Tuesday. LeddarTech has a 52 week low of $0.22 and a 52 week high of $2.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $0.47 and its 200 day moving average is $0.69. The company has a market cap of $18.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.20 and a beta of -1.45.

LeddarTech Company Profile

LeddarTech Holdings Inc provides AI-based fusion and perception software solutions for advanced driver assistance solutions and autonomous driving applications in Canada. It offers LeddarVision, a raw sensor fusion and perception platform for automotive and off-road industrial vehicles. The company was founded in 2007 and is based in Quebec City, Canada.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for LeddarTech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LeddarTech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.