Leerink Partnrs Brokers Lower Earnings Estimates for ARDT

Get Ardent Health Partners alerts:

Ardent Health Partners, LLC (NYSE:ARDT – Free Report) – Equities researchers at Leerink Partnrs decreased their Q2 2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Ardent Health Partners in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, May 7th. Leerink Partnrs analyst W. Mayo now anticipates that the company will earn $0.59 per share for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $0.61. The consensus estimate for Ardent Health Partners’ current full-year earnings is $1.23 per share. Leerink Partnrs also issued estimates for Ardent Health Partners’ Q1 2026 earnings at $0.44 EPS, Q3 2026 earnings at $0.52 EPS and FY2028 earnings at $2.88 EPS.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Ardent Health Partners from $23.00 to $21.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Mizuho reduced their target price on Ardent Health Partners from $19.00 to $18.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 9th. Guggenheim boosted their target price on Ardent Health Partners from $16.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on Ardent Health Partners from $23.50 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Finally, Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $22.00 target price on shares of Ardent Health Partners in a report on Tuesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $20.75.

Ardent Health Partners Trading Up 2.3%

ARDT stock opened at $14.85 on Monday. Ardent Health Partners has a 1-year low of $11.31 and a 1-year high of $20.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.12 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.11. The business’s 50 day moving average is $13.08 and its 200-day moving average is $14.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.91, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78.

Ardent Health Partners (NYSE:ARDT – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.50 billion.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Point72 Asia Singapore Pte. Ltd. acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. US Bancorp DE acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $31,000. Morse Asset Management Inc acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 1st quarter worth $36,000. R Squared Ltd acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, New York State Common Retirement Fund acquired a new position in Ardent Health Partners during the 4th quarter worth $48,000.

Ardent Health Partners Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Ardent Health Partners, Inc owns and operates a network of hospitals and clinics that provides a range of healthcare services in the United States. It operates acute care hospitals, including rehabilitation hospitals and surgical hospitals. The company was founded in 2001 and is based in Brentwood, Tennessee.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Ardent Health Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ardent Health Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.