LG Display (NYSE:LPL) Raised to Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of LG Display (NYSE:LPL – Free Report) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Monday morning.

Separately, Bank of America assumed coverage on LG Display in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

LG Display Trading Up 3.7%

Institutional Trading of LG Display

NYSE:LPL opened at $3.21 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.43. LG Display has a 12-month low of $2.43 and a 12-month high of $4.86. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $3.21. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -1.33 and a beta of 1.41.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LPL. Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 61.6% in the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 296,355 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $910,000 after buying an additional 112,964 shares in the last quarter. Caprock Group LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 48.7% in the 4th quarter. Caprock Group LLC now owns 17,144 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $53,000 after buying an additional 5,618 shares in the last quarter. Savant Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of LG Display in the 4th quarter worth $38,000. Rhumbline Advisers raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 355,197 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $1,090,000 after buying an additional 6,484 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Schechter Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of LG Display by 82.1% in the 4th quarter. Schechter Investment Advisors LLC now owns 36,062 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $111,000 after buying an additional 16,254 shares in the last quarter.

About LG Display

LG Display Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of thin-film transistor liquid crystal display (TFT-LCD) and organic light emitting diode (OLED) technology-based display panels. Its TFT-LCD and OLED technology-based display panels are primarily used in televisions, notebook computers, desktop monitors, tablet computers, mobile devices, and automotive displays.

