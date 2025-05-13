Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) Rating Increased to Hold at StockNews.com

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) was upgraded by equities researchers at StockNews.com from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Several other analysts have also commented on the company. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered Lloyds Banking Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 11th. HSBC upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 1st. Hsbc Global Res upgraded Lloyds Banking Group to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Lloyds Banking Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 4th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Lloyds Banking Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Shares of LYG opened at $3.82 on Tuesday. Lloyds Banking Group has a 12 month low of $2.56 and a 12 month high of $4.00. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $3.74 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.21. The firm has a market cap of $57.73 billion, a PE ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 0.97.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 1st. The financial services provider reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group had a return on equity of 8.46% and a net margin of 11.45%. The firm had revenue of $5.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.78 billion. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lloyds Banking Group will post 0.27 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. May Hill Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,126,422 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after acquiring an additional 70,838 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 15.9% during the 4th quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 288,877 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $786,000 after acquiring an additional 39,685 shares during the period. Quantbot Technologies LP grew its position in shares of Lloyds Banking Group by 389.2% during the 4th quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP now owns 133,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $363,000 after acquiring an additional 106,128 shares during the period. Finally, Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lloyds Banking Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $11,226,000. 2.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Lloyds Banking Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides a range of banking and financial services in the United Kingdom and internationally. It operates in three segments: Retail; Commercial Banking; and Insurance, Pensions and Investments. The Retail segment offers a range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance, unsecured loans, leasing solutions, and credit cards to personal customers.

