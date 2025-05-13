MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC) Holdings Cut by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank cut its stake in shares of MasterBrand, Inc. (NYSE:MBC – Free Report) by 2.5% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 74,019 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,862 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank’s holdings in MasterBrand were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC grew its stake in MasterBrand by 109.3% during the 4th quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 41,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $609,000 after buying an additional 21,780 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of MasterBrand by 14.1% during the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,521,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,235,000 after acquiring an additional 187,666 shares during the last quarter. Hancock Whitney Corp acquired a new stake in shares of MasterBrand in the 4th quarter worth about $330,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in MasterBrand by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 98,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,000 after purchasing an additional 9,426 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its position in MasterBrand by 307.1% in the 4th quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 130,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,906,000 after purchasing an additional 98,439 shares during the last quarter. 87.32% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

MBC has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zelman & Associates restated an “underperform” rating on shares of MasterBrand in a research note on Monday, April 14th. Loop Capital decreased their price objective on MasterBrand from $16.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, May 7th.

In other news, Director Juliana L. Chugg acquired 6,989 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $14.17 per share, for a total transaction of $99,034.13. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 33,424 shares in the company, valued at $473,618.08. This represents a 26.44% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert Crisci bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 28th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $14.08 per share, for a total transaction of $281,600.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 66,435 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $935,404.80. This trade represents a 43.07% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MBC opened at $11.05 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.65. MasterBrand, Inc. has a 1 year low of $9.78 and a 1 year high of $20.67. The business has a fifty day moving average of $12.38 and a 200-day moving average of $14.90.

MasterBrand (NYSE:MBC – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $660.30 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $663.95 million. MasterBrand had a net margin of 4.66% and a return on equity of 13.89%.

MasterBrand announced that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Monday, March 17th that allows the company to buyback $50.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the company to purchase up to 2.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

MasterBrand, Inc engages in the manufacture and sale of residential cabinets in the United States and Canada. The company offers a range of residential cabinetry products for the kitchen, bathroom, and other parts of the home. It sells its products to remodeling and new construction markets through dealers, retailers, and builders.

