Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) & EQT (NYSE:EQT) Head-To-Head Survey

Matador Resources (NYSE:MTDR) and EQT (NYSE:EQT) are both energy companies, but which is the superior business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, earnings, institutional ownership and valuation.

Profitability

This table compares Matador Resources and EQT’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Matador Resources 25.26% 18.52% 9.71% EQT 4.37% 4.35% 2.51%

Risk and Volatility

Matador Resources has a beta of 1.47, indicating that its share price is 47% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, EQT has a beta of 0.59, indicating that its share price is 41% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Matador Resources 0 2 13 0 2.87 EQT 1 4 13 0 2.67

This is a summary of recent ratings and target prices for Matador Resources and EQT, as reported by MarketBeat.

Matador Resources currently has a consensus price target of $70.33, indicating a potential upside of 57.49%. EQT has a consensus price target of $55.94, indicating a potential upside of 2.74%. Given Matador Resources’ stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, research analysts clearly believe Matador Resources is more favorable than EQT.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

92.0% of Matador Resources shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 90.8% of EQT shares are owned by institutional investors. 6.1% of Matador Resources shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 0.7% of EQT shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Matador Resources and EQT”s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Matador Resources $3.70 billion 1.51 $846.07 million $7.45 5.99 EQT $6.34 billion 5.15 $1.74 billion $0.57 95.53

EQT has higher revenue and earnings than Matador Resources. Matador Resources is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than EQT, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Dividends

Matador Resources pays an annual dividend of $1.25 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.8%. EQT pays an annual dividend of $0.63 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.2%. Matador Resources pays out 16.8% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. EQT pays out 110.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Matador Resources has raised its dividend for 4 consecutive years and EQT has raised its dividend for 3 consecutive years. Matador Resources is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

Summary

Matador Resources beats EQT on 12 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Matador Resources

Matador Resources Company, an independent energy company, engages in the exploration, development, production, and acquisition of oil and natural gas resources in the United States. It operates through two segments, Exploration and Production; and Midstream. The company primarily holds interests in the Wolfcamp and Bone Spring plays in the Delaware Basin in Southeast New Mexico and West Texas. It also operates the Eagle Ford shale play in South Texas; and the Haynesville shale and Cotton Valley plays in Northwest Louisiana. In addition, the company conducts midstream operations in support of its exploration, development, and production operations. Further, it provides natural gas processing and oil transportation services; and oil, natural gas, and produced water gathering services, as well as produced water disposal services to third parties. The company sells natural gas to unaffiliated independent marketing companies and unaffiliated midstream companies. The company was formerly known as Matador Holdco, Inc. and changed its name to Matador Resources Company in August 2011. Matador Resources Company was founded in 2003 and is headquartered in Dallas, Texas.

About EQT

EQT Corporation operates as a natural gas production company in the United States. The company sells natural gas and natural gas liquids to marketers, utilities, and industrial customers through pipelines located in the Appalachian Basin. It also offers marketing services and contractual pipeline capacity management services. The company was formerly known as Equitable Resources Inc. and changed its name to EQT Corporation in February 2009. EQT Corporation was founded in 1878 and is headquartered in Pittsburgh, Pennsylvania.

