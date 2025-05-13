McBride (OTCMKTS:MCBRF) Shares Up 49.6% – Still a Buy?

McBride plc (OTCMKTS:MCBRF – Get Free Report)’s stock price rose 49.6% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $1.90 and last traded at $1.90. Approximately 104 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average daily volume of 17,000 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.27.

McBride Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of $1.32 and a 200-day moving average of $1.31.

About McBride

McBride plc, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells private label household and personal care products to retailers and brand owners in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, Australia, rest of Europe, rest of Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Liquids, Powders, Unit dosing, Aerosols, and Asia Pacific.

