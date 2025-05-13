Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW) Receives $5.75 Consensus Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Medical Properties Trust, Inc. (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the seven brokerages that are covering the company, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $5.75.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 10th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on shares of Medical Properties Trust from $4.00 to $5.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, March 10th. Finally, BNP Paribas raised shares of Medical Properties Trust from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $5.00 to $9.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 12th.

Medical Properties Trust Stock Performance

NYSE MPW opened at $5.21 on Friday. Medical Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $6.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.69, a current ratio of 2.38 and a quick ratio of 2.38. The firm has a market cap of $3.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.23, a PEG ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $5.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $4.82.

Medical Properties Trust (NYSE:MPW – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $223.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $233.80 million. Medical Properties Trust’s quarterly revenue was down 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Medical Properties Trust will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Medical Properties Trust Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 10th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 10th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.15%. Medical Properties Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently -11.55%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Medical Properties Trust

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of MPW. Allworth Financial LP raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 230.4% in the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 6,082 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 4,241 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc raised its stake in Medical Properties Trust by 98.1% in the first quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 6,180 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 3,060 shares in the last quarter. RFG Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Medical Properties Trust in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. 71.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Medical Properties Trust

Get Free Report

Medical Properties Trust, Inc is a self-advised real estate investment trust formed in 2003 to acquire and develop net-leased hospital facilities. From its inception in Birmingham, Alabama, the Company has grown to become one of the world's largest owners of hospital real estate with 441 facilities and approximately 44,000 licensed beds as of September 30, 2023.

Featured Stories

