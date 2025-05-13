Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY) Shares Up 1.6% – Should You Buy?

Mercedes-Benz Group AG (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) shot up 1.6% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as C$15.10 and last traded at C$14.64. 261,431 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 39% from the average session volume of 429,417 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$14.41.

Get Mercedes-Benz Group alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms have issued reports on MBGYY. Barclays upgraded shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 21st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Mercedes-Benz Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Mercedes-Benz Group presently has a consensus rating of “Hold”.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on MBGYY

Mercedes-Benz Group Trading Up 1.6%

The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.80. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is C$14.97 and its two-hundred day moving average price is C$14.67. The company has a market capitalization of C$56.39 billion, a PE ratio of 5.30 and a beta of 1.06.

Mercedes-Benz Group (OTCMKTS:MBGYY – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported C$1.83 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of C$34.95 billion during the quarter. Mercedes-Benz Group had a net margin of 6.99% and a return on equity of 10.90%. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Mercedes-Benz Group AG will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

Mercedes-Benz Group Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 27th. Investors of record on Monday, May 12th will be paid a $0.8297 dividend. This represents a yield of 5.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 9th. Mercedes-Benz Group’s payout ratio is currently 21.78%.

Mercedes-Benz Group Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Mercedes-Benz Group AG operates as an automotive company in Germany and internationally. It operates through Mercedes-Benz Cars, Mercedes-Benz Vans, and Mercedes-Benz Mobility segments. The company develops, manufactures, and sells cars and vans under the Mercedes-Benz, Mercedes-AMG, Mercedes-Maybach, G-Class brands, as well as related spare parts and accessories.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mercedes-Benz Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.