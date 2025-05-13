MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank lowered its stake in shares of MillerKnoll, Inc. (NASDAQ:MLKN – Free Report) by 2.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 41,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,251 shares during the quarter. Comerica Bank owned about 0.06% of MillerKnoll worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of MillerKnoll by 458.4% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,463 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,201 shares during the last quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC grew its position in MillerKnoll by 228.8% in the 4th quarter. Avior Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,081 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 1,448 shares during the last quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC increased its stake in MillerKnoll by 793.5% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 1,952 shares during the period. KBC Group NV raised its position in MillerKnoll by 62.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,319 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,000 after buying an additional 1,281 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new position in MillerKnoll during the 4th quarter worth $221,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.50% of the company’s stock.

MLKN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Sidoti upgraded shares of MillerKnoll to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 25th. StockNews.com upgraded MillerKnoll from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday.

Shares of MLKN stock opened at $17.86 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $17.66 and its 200 day moving average price is $21.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.21 billion, a PE ratio of 19.63, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.60 and a quick ratio of 0.99. MillerKnoll, Inc. has a 1-year low of $15.25 and a 1-year high of $31.73.

MillerKnoll (NASDAQ:MLKN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44. The business had revenue of $876.20 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $918.88 million. MillerKnoll had a net margin of 1.81% and a return on equity of 10.74%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up .4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.45 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that MillerKnoll, Inc. will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Sunday, June 1st will be given a dividend of $0.1875 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 30th. This represents a $0.75 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.20%. MillerKnoll’s payout ratio is 178.57%.

MillerKnoll, Inc researches, designs, manufactures, and distributes interior furnishings worldwide. It operates through three segments: Americas Contract, International Contract & Specialty, and Global Retail. The company also provides seating products, furniture systems, other freestanding furniture elements, textiles, leather, felt, home furnishings and related services, casegoods, storage products, as well as residential, education, and healthcare furniture solutions.

