MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG) Shares Bought by Jane Street Group LLC

Jane Street Group LLC grew its holdings in MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report) by 26.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 385,594 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 79,942 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC’s holdings in MiMedx Group were worth $3,709,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get MiMedx Group alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in MDXG. IMG Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at about $28,000. Van ECK Associates Corp acquired a new position in MiMedx Group during the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its position in MiMedx Group by 77.4% during the 4th quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 6,501 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,000 after acquiring an additional 2,837 shares in the last quarter. AlphaQuest LLC purchased a new position in MiMedx Group in the 4th quarter worth approximately $88,000. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC acquired a new stake in MiMedx Group in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $100,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.15% of the company’s stock.

MiMedx Group Price Performance

Shares of MDXG stock opened at $7.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $7.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $8.16. The firm has a market cap of $1.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.18 and a beta of 1.85. MiMedx Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $5.47 and a 1-year high of $10.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.53.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

MiMedx Group ( NASDAQ:MDXG Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.06. The firm had revenue of $88.21 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $86.32 million. MiMedx Group had a return on equity of 26.21% and a net margin of 23.86%. As a group, research analysts anticipate that MiMedx Group, Inc. will post 0.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MDXG has been the subject of several analyst reports. StockNews.com downgraded shares of MiMedx Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and set a $13.00 target price on shares of MiMedx Group in a research note on Thursday, February 27th.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on MiMedx Group

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Kimberly Maersk-Moller sold 4,106 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $32,396.34. Following the sale, the insider now owns 310,836 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,452,496.04. This trade represents a 1.30% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO William Frank Iv Hulse sold 54,596 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $7.89, for a total value of $430,762.44. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 440,178 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,473,004.42. The trade was a 11.03% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 144,018 shares of company stock worth $1,130,312 over the last ninety days. 1.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

MiMedx Group Profile

(Free Report)

MiMedx Group, Inc develops and distributes placental tissue allografts for various sectors of healthcare. It processes the human placental tissues utilizing its patented and proprietary PURION process to produce allografts that retains the tissue’s inherent biological properties and regulatory proteins.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDXG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for MiMedx Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:MDXG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for MiMedx Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MiMedx Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.