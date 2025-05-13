Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A) Stock Price Down 14.9% – Here’s Why

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report)’s stock price fell 14.9% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $57.84 and last traded at $56.02. 321 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 66% from the average session volume of 936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $65.82.

Molson Coors Beverage Trading Down 14.9%

The business’s 50-day moving average is $60.41 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.18.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP.A – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion during the quarter.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were given a $0.47 dividend. This is an increase from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.36%. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 77.05%.

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, and ready to drink beverages. It provides its products under Aspall Cider, Blue Moon, Coors Original, Hop Valley brands, Leinenkugel's, Miller Genuine Draft, Molson Ultra, Sharp's, Staropramen, and Vizzy Hard Seltzer above premier brands; Bergenbier, Borsodi, Carling, Coors Banquet, Coors Light, Jelen, Kamenitza, Miller Lite, Molson Canadian Lager, Molson Dry, Molson Export, and Niksicko, Ozujsko under the premium brands; and Branik, Icehouse, Keystone, Miller High Life, Milwaukee's Best, and Steel Reserve under the economy brands.

