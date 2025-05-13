Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP) Price Target Lowered to $57.00 at Barclays

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Free Report) had its target price decreased by Barclays from $60.00 to $57.00 in a report published on Monday morning,Benzinga reports. Barclays currently has an equal weight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Needham & Company LLC dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $72.00 to $65.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. UBS Group dropped their price objective on Molson Coors Beverage from $63.00 to $59.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Molson Coors Beverage in a report on Wednesday, April 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $86.90 price target for the company. Finally, Citigroup raised Molson Coors Beverage from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $57.00 in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $62.71.

Molson Coors Beverage Price Performance

Shares of TAP stock opened at $54.96 on Monday. Molson Coors Beverage has a 1-year low of $49.19 and a 1-year high of $64.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $59.03 and its 200 day moving average is $58.43. The company has a market cap of $11.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.52 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Molson Coors Beverage (NYSE:TAP – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.50 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by ($0.30). Molson Coors Beverage had a net margin of 8.17% and a return on equity of 9.34%. The company had revenue of $2.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.43 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.95 EPS. Molson Coors Beverage’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Molson Coors Beverage will post 6.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Molson Coors Beverage Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, March 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 27th were paid a $0.47 dividend. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.42%. This is a boost from Molson Coors Beverage’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. Molson Coors Beverage’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.83%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TAP. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $142,407,000. Fairfax Financial Holdings Ltd. Can purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $68,010,000. KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 269.1% in the first quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,237,539 shares of the company’s stock worth $75,329,000 after purchasing an additional 902,296 shares during the last quarter. Estuary Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Molson Coors Beverage in the fourth quarter worth about $39,052,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Molson Coors Beverage by 16.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,130,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $251,442,000 after purchasing an additional 595,203 shares during the last quarter. 78.46% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Molson Coors Beverage Company Profile

Molson Coors Beverage Company manufactures, markets, and sells beer and other malt beverage products under various brands in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers flavored malt beverages including hard seltzers, craft, spirits and energy, and ready to drink beverages.

Further Reading

