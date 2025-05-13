Nagarro (OTCMKTS:NGRRF) Shares Up 2.5% – Here’s What Happened

Nagarro SE (OTCMKTS:NGRRF – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 2.5% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $77.09 and last traded at $77.09. Approximately 5 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 97% from the average daily volume of 195 shares. The stock had previously closed at $75.23.
Separately, Oddo Bhf downgraded Nagarro to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 28th.
Nagarro SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital product engineering and technology solutions in North America, Central Europe, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company provides accelerated quality and test engineering; API and integration; application managed services; artificial intelligence, data and analytics; cloud, CRM, DevOps; digital experiences, insights, and ventures; ECM and portals; enterprise agile; enterprise architecture consulting; finops; identity and access management; innovation; low code; mobility solutions; products, resilience, and site reliability engineering; technical communications; and training services.
