National Bank Financial Estimates Hydro One FY2025 Earnings

Get Hydro One alerts:

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.67.

Hydro One Stock Down 2.4%

Shares of TSE:H opened at C$49.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$38.24 and a twelve month high of C$53.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.50.

Hydro One Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 66.44%.

Hydro One Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Hydro One Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hydro One and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.