National Bank Financial Estimates Hydro One FY2025 Earnings

Hydro One Limited (TSE:H – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at National Bank Financial boosted their FY2025 earnings estimates for Hydro One in a note issued to investors on Thursday, May 8th. National Bank Financial analyst P. Kenny now anticipates that the company will post earnings of $2.03 per share for the year, up from their prior forecast of $1.99. The consensus estimate for Hydro One’s current full-year earnings is $2.06 per share.
Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$47.00 to C$52.00 in a report on Friday. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$49.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 15th. Scotiabank lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$45.00 to C$46.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a report on Thursday, February 13th. CIBC lifted their target price on shares of Hydro One from C$46.00 to C$49.00 in a report on Friday, April 4th. Finally, Desjardins set a C$58.00 target price on shares of Hydro One and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of C$49.67.
Hydro One Stock Down 2.4%
Shares of TSE:H opened at C$49.81 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of C$29.86 billion, a PE ratio of 26.27, a P/E/G ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.34. The company has a current ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 0.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 140.53. Hydro One has a twelve month low of C$38.24 and a twelve month high of C$53.98. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of C$49.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$46.50.
Hydro One Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 31st were issued a $0.3142 dividend. This represents a $1.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.52%. This is a positive change from Hydro One’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.31. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 12th. Hydro One’s dividend payout ratio is 66.44%.
Hydro One Company Profile
Hydro One operates regulated transmission and distribution assets in Ontario. The area’s largest electricity provider serves nearly 1.5 million customers. Transmission accounts for roughly 60% of the company’s rate base, with distribution accounting for the remainder. Hydro One operates a small telecom business, Acronym Solutions, with annual revenue contributing less than 1% to consolidated results.
