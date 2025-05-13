National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.

National HealthCare Price Performance

Shares of NHC stock opened at $102.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.49. National HealthCare has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.51.

National HealthCare Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 36.99%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare

National HealthCare Company Profile

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NHC. Barclays PLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 345.6% during the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 21,063 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,649,000 after purchasing an additional 16,336 shares during the period. Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 6.5% during the third quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 6,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $806,000 after purchasing an additional 409 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in National HealthCare by 6.0% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 43,073 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,417,000 after purchasing an additional 2,419 shares during the period. Ellsworth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in National HealthCare during the fourth quarter worth about $650,000. Finally, Inspire Investing LLC raised its stake in National HealthCare by 10.5% during the fourth quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 4,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $440,000 after purchasing an additional 390 shares during the period. 56.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.

