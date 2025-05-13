National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC) Raised to Strong-Buy at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of National HealthCare (NYSE:NHC – Free Report) from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report sent to investors on Monday.
National HealthCare Price Performance
Shares of NHC stock opened at $102.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a current ratio of 1.80 and a quick ratio of 1.77. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $93.38 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.49. National HealthCare has a 12 month low of $89.14 and a 12 month high of $138.49. The company has a market capitalization of $1.58 billion, a PE ratio of 12.80 and a beta of 0.51.
National HealthCare Increases Dividend
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 30th will be paid a dividend of $0.64 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, June 30th. This is an increase from National HealthCare’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.61. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.51%. National HealthCare’s payout ratio is 36.99%.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On National HealthCare
National HealthCare Company Profile
National HealthCare Corporation engages in the operation of services to skilled nursing facilities, assisted and independent living facilities, homecare and hospice agencies, and health hospitals. Its skilled nursing facilities offer licensed therapy services, nutrition services, social services, activities, and housekeeping and laundry services, as well as medical services prescribed by physicians; and rehabilitative services, such as physical, speech, respiratory, and occupational therapy for patients recovering from strokes, heart attacks, orthopedic conditions, neurological illnesses, or other illnesses, injuries, or disabilities.
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than National HealthCare
- Stock Analyst Ratings and Canadian Analyst Ratings
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- Canadian Penny Stocks: Can They Make You Rich?
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- What is the Dogs of the Dow Strategy? Overview and Examples
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for National HealthCare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for National HealthCare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.