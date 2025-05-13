National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

StockNews.com lowered shares of National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Free Report) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report issued on Monday morning.
Shares of NPK stock opened at $84.53 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $603.88 million, a P/E ratio of 17.80 and a beta of 0.49. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $85.86 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $89.00. National Presto Industries has a one year low of $69.58 and a one year high of $103.93.
National Presto Industries (NYSE:NPK – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The conglomerate reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. National Presto Industries had a net margin of 9.63% and a return on equity of 9.88%. The company had revenue of $103.64 million during the quarter.
A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of NPK. Barclays PLC grew its stake in shares of National Presto Industries by 301.6% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,109 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $835,000 after acquiring an additional 8,343 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 55.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 41,277 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,102,000 after purchasing an additional 14,663 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC boosted its position in National Presto Industries by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 23,921 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,354,000 after purchasing an additional 979 shares during the period. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $79,000. Finally, Louisiana State Employees Retirement System bought a new position in National Presto Industries during the fourth quarter worth about $246,000. Institutional investors own 58.57% of the company’s stock.
National Presto Industries, Inc provides housewares and small appliance, defense, and safety products in North America. The company’s Housewares/Small Appliance segment designs, markets, and distributes housewares and small electrical appliances, including pressure cookers and canners; heat control line of skillets, griddles, woks, and multi-purpose cookers; slow cookers; deep fryers; air fryers; waffle makers; pizza ovens; slicer/shredders; electric heaters; hot air, oil, and microwave corn poppers; dehydrators; vacuum sealers; rice cookers; microwave bacon cookers; egg cookers; coffeemakers and coffeemaker accessories; electric knife sharpeners; and timers under the Presto Control Master brand.
