Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI) Holdings Lifted by Northern Trust Corp

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Navient Co. (NASDAQ:NAVI – Free Report) by 14.6% during the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 1,567,466 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after buying an additional 199,937 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Navient were worth $20,832,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NAVI. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL increased its holdings in shares of Navient by 1,088.8% in the 4th quarter. Tudor Investment Corp ET AL now owns 460,646 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $6,122,000 after purchasing an additional 421,898 shares during the period. Aquatic Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Navient during the fourth quarter worth approximately $442,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC purchased a new position in Navient during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $296,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Navient by 6.4% in the 4th quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 79,960 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $1,063,000 after buying an additional 4,815 shares during the period. Finally, Dark Forest Capital Management LP acquired a new position in Navient in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $321,000. 97.14% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:NAVI opened at $13.87 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 9.48, a quick ratio of 9.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.35. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.40 billion, a PE ratio of 11.96 and a beta of 1.38. Navient Co. has a 1 year low of $10.53 and a 1 year high of $16.97. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $12.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $13.62.

Navient ( NASDAQ:NAVI Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The credit services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.19 by $0.09. Navient had a return on equity of 6.69% and a net margin of 2.96%. The business had revenue of $156.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $150.40 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.47 EPS. Analysts expect that Navient Co. will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 20th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 6th will be given a $0.16 dividend. This represents a $0.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.61%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 6th. Navient’s dividend payout ratio is 128.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on NAVI shares. Seaport Res Ptn raised shares of Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Navient from $14.00 to $12.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 21st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $12.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. TD Securities upped their target price on Navient from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, TD Cowen downgraded Navient from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Navient currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $12.93.

Navient Corporation provides technology-enabled education finance and business processing solutions for education, health care, and government clients in the United States. It operates through three segments: Federal Education Loans, Consumer Lending, and Business Processing. The company owns Federal Family Education Loan Program (FFELP) loans that are insured or guaranteed by state or not-for-profit agencies; and performs servicing on its portfolios, as well as federal education loans held by other institutions.

