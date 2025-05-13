NetEase (NTES) to Release Earnings on Thursday

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) is anticipated to issue its Q1 2025 quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Thursday, May 15th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $2.03 per share and revenue of $28.39 billion for the quarter.

NetEase (NASDAQ:NTES – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The technology company reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.14. NetEase had a net margin of 28.17% and a return on equity of 22.12%. The firm had revenue of $3.66 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.16 billion. On average, analysts expect NetEase to post $7 EPS for the current fiscal year and $7 EPS for the next fiscal year.

NTES stock opened at $106.82 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $67.68 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.37 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a 50-day moving average of $101.77 and a two-hundred day moving average of $96.41. NetEase has a 52-week low of $75.85 and a 52-week high of $110.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 6th were given a dividend of $0.435 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 6th. This represents a $1.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. NetEase’s dividend payout ratio is presently 76.45%.

An institutional investor recently raised its position in NetEase stock. Brighton Jones LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES – Free Report) by 1.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,297 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 117 shares during the period. Brighton Jones LLC’s holdings in NetEase were worth $919,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC. 11.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on NetEase in a report on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $130.00 target price on the stock. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of NetEase from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 21st. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of NetEase from $120.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Barclays increased their price target on shares of NetEase from $82.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, February 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NetEase from $108.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, NetEase currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.14.

NetEase, Inc engages in online games, music streaming, online intelligent learning services, and internet content services businesses in China and internationally . The company operates through Games and Related Value-Added Services, Youdao, Cloud Music, and Innovative Businesses and Others segments.

