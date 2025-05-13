NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT) Shares Sold by Comerica Bank

Comerica Bank trimmed its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTCT – Free Report) by 2.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 44,300 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,072 shares during the period. Comerica Bank’s holdings in NetScout Systems were worth $960,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 55.0% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 80,507 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,744,000 after purchasing an additional 28,583 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in NetScout Systems by 7.4% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,251,156 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $27,100,000 after acquiring an additional 85,713 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in NetScout Systems by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 9,353,501 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $202,597,000 after acquiring an additional 64,475 shares during the period. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 347,650 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $7,530,000 after purchasing an additional 11,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its holdings in shares of NetScout Systems by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 43,148 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $935,000 after purchasing an additional 2,008 shares during the last quarter. 91.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at NetScout Systems

In related news, EVP John Downing sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.25, for a total transaction of $72,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 130,352 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,161,036. This represents a 2.25% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Jean A. Bua sold 11,999 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.92, for a total value of $287,016.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 71,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,706,955.12. The trade was a 14.39% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on NetScout Systems from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st.

NetScout Systems Trading Up 6.8%

Shares of NTCT opened at $23.09 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of -3.94 and a beta of 0.62. NetScout Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $17.10 and a 12-month high of $27.89. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 1.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.84 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.88.

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52. The business had revenue of $204.99 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $194.80 million. NetScout Systems had a positive return on equity of 6.76% and a negative net margin of 50.90%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts predict that NetScout Systems, Inc. will post 1.5 earnings per share for the current year.

About NetScout Systems

NetScout Systems, Inc provides service assurance and cybersecurity solutions for protect digital business services against disruptions in the United States, Europe, Asia, and internationally. The company offers nGeniusONE management software that enables customers to predict, preempt, and resolve network and service delivery problems, as well as facilitate the optimization and capacity planning of their network infrastructures; and specialized platforms and analytic modules that enable its customers to analyze and troubleshoot traffic in radio access and Wi-Fi networks.

See Also

