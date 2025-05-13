New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR) Trading Up 0.8% – Here’s Why

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report)’s stock price was up 0.8% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.50 and last traded at $0.50. Approximately 361,988 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 79% from the average daily volume of 1,714,936 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.49.

Separately, D. Boral Capital reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $2.00 price target on shares of New Horizon Aircraft in a research report on Monday, April 21st.

New Horizon Aircraft Trading Up 0.8%

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.49 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $0.60.

New Horizon Aircraft (NASDAQ:HOVR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 14th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter.

In other news, major shareholder Dustin M. Shindo sold 65,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.49, for a total value of $32,095.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,308,793 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $641,308.57. The trade was a 4.77% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 167,870 shares of company stock worth $84,953. Company insiders own 11.10% of the company’s stock.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in New Horizon Aircraft stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of New Horizon Aircraft Ltd. (NASDAQ:HOVR – Free Report) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 41,761 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000. Virtu Financial LLC owned 0.13% of New Horizon Aircraft as of its most recent SEC filing. 65.97% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

New Horizon Aircraft Ltd., an aerospace original equipment manufacturer company, focuses on designing and developing hybrid electric vertical takeoff and landing (eVTOL) aircraft for the regional air mobility market in the Uinted States. The company is developing Cavorite X7, a hybrid electric 7-seat aircraft that can take off and land vertically like and helicopter.

