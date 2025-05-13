New York Mortgage Trust (NASDAQ:NYMTN) Trading Up 0.7% – Should You Buy?

Shares of New York Mortgage Trust, Inc. (NASDAQ:NYMTN – Get Free Report) traded up 0.7% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $22.44 and last traded at $22.11. 11,316 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 18% from the average session volume of 9,557 shares. The stock had previously closed at $21.95.

Get New York Mortgage Trust alerts:

New York Mortgage Trust Stock Up 0.7%

The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.70 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.32.

New York Mortgage Trust Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, April 1st were paid a $0.50 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, April 1st. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 9.05%.

New York Mortgage Trust Company Profile

New York Mortgage Trust, Inc acquires, invests in, finances, and manages mortgage-related single-family and multi-family residential assets in the United States. Its targeted investments include residential loans, including business purpose loans; structured multi-family property investments, such as preferred equity in, and mezzanine loans to owners of multi-family properties; non-agency residential mortgage-backed securities (RMBS); agency RMBS; commercial mortgage-backed securities (CMBS); single-family rental properties; and other mortgage, residential housing, and credit-related assets.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for New York Mortgage Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Mortgage Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.