NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK) Shares Purchased by Dimensional Fund Advisors LP

Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its holdings in NI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NODK – Free Report) by 4.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 270,564 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 11,240 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP’s holdings in NI were worth $4,248,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NODK. Barclays PLC grew its holdings in shares of NI by 44.0% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 24,687 shares of the company’s stock valued at $387,000 after purchasing an additional 7,549 shares in the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of NI by 108.9% in the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 15,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $241,000 after purchasing an additional 8,025 shares in the last quarter. Empowered Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of NI in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $331,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its holdings in shares of NI by 27.8% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 4,579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $72,000 after purchasing an additional 997 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in shares of NI by 5.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 87,891 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 4,900 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.89% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NODK stock opened at $12.86 on Tuesday. NI Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $12.01 and a fifty-two week high of $17.24. The stock has a market capitalization of $266.19 million, a P/E ratio of -45.93 and a beta of 0.38. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $13.45 and a 200 day moving average price of $14.71.

NI ( NASDAQ:NODK Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.31 EPS for the quarter. NI had a negative net margin of 1.63% and a positive return on equity of 1.16%. The company had revenue of $71.43 million during the quarter.

NI Holdings, Inc underwrites property and casualty insurance products in the United States. Its products include private passenger auto, non-standard automobile, homeowners, farm owners, crop hail and multi-peril crop, and liability insurance policies. The company was founded in 1946 and is headquartered in Fargo, North Dakota.

