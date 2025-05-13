NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH) Shares Sold by The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company

The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company lessened its position in shares of NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report) by 2.5% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 41,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 1,080 shares during the quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company’s holdings in NMI were worth $1,538,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Get NMI alerts:

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of NMI by 66.5% in the fourth quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC raised its stake in NMI by 288.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,868 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,387 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its stake in shares of NMI by 601.1% in the 4th quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 1,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,623 shares during the period. Sterling Capital Management LLC raised its stake in shares of NMI by 786.1% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 2,295 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $84,000 after acquiring an additional 2,036 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of NMI by 38.3% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 3,221 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $118,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.12% of the company’s stock.

NMI Stock Up 0.8%

NMIH stock opened at $38.20 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $2.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.62, a P/E/G ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 0.56. NMI Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $31.59 and a 52 week high of $42.49. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $35.18 and its 200 day moving average price is $36.64. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

NMI ( NASDAQ:NMIH Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.10 by $0.18. NMI had a net margin of 55.32% and a return on equity of 17.33%. The company had revenue of $173.25 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $169.04 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.08 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts expect that NMI Holdings, Inc. will post 4.62 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several equities analysts have commented on NMIH shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of NMI from $42.00 to $41.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of NMI from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, May 5th. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods dropped their price target on shares of NMI from $43.00 to $42.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NMI has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $43.17.

Read Our Latest Stock Report on NMI

Insider Buying and Selling at NMI

In related news, EVP Mohammad Nawaz Yousaf sold 1,083 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.44, for a total transaction of $38,381.52. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 49,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,744,285.92. This represents a 2.15% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Adam Pollitzer sold 57,166 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $36.54, for a total transaction of $2,088,845.64. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 329,465 shares in the company, valued at $12,038,651.10. The trade was a 14.79% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 111,360 shares of company stock valued at $4,042,654 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

About NMI

(Free Report)

NMI Holdings, Inc provides private mortgage guaranty insurance services in the United States. The company offers mortgage insurance services, such as primary and pool insurance; and outsourced loan review services to mortgage loan originators. It serves national and regional mortgage banks, money center banks, credit unions, community banks, builder-owned mortgage lenders, internet-sourced lenders, and other non-bank lenders.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NMIH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for NMI Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:NMIH – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for NMI Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NMI and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.