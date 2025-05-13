Northern Trust Corp Acquires 10,493 Shares of Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in Cable One, Inc. (NYSE:CABO – Free Report) by 18.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 66,507 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,493 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.18% of Cable One worth $24,084,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CABO. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd boosted its holdings in shares of Cable One by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. Rothschild & Co Wealth Management UK Ltd now owns 294,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $106,608,000 after acquiring an additional 4,352 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 166,756 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,386,000 after buying an additional 10,211 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Cable One by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,423,000 after buying an additional 7,055 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Cable One in the fourth quarter worth about $28,129,000. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in Cable One by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 73,013 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,439,000 after purchasing an additional 2,627 shares during the period. 89.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

CABO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Cable One from $325.00 to $222.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 6th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on Cable One from $340.00 to $240.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James cut Cable One from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Finally, KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Cable One in a research report on Friday, May 2nd.

In other news, Director Wallace R. Weitz acquired 1,000 shares of Cable One stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 4th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $244.02 per share, with a total value of $244,020.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,584 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,362,607.68. This trade represents a 21.82% increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Cable One stock opened at $172.05 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $248.18 and a 200 day moving average of $313.26. Cable One, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $150.00 and a fifty-two week high of $437.00. The company has a market capitalization of $968.30 million, a P/E ratio of 3.98 and a beta of 1.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.84, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 0.93.

Cable One (NYSE:CABO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The company reported $12.32 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.21 by $0.11. Cable One had a net margin of 15.86% and a return on equity of 10.98%. The firm had revenue of $380.60 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $386.61 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Cable One, Inc. will post 32.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Cable One, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides data, video, and voice services in the United States. The company offers residential data services, a service to enhance Wi-Fi signal throughout the home. It also provides various residential video services from basic video service to digital services with access to hundreds of channels; and provides a cloud-based DVR feature that does not require the use of a set-top boxes.

