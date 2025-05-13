Northern Trust Corp Acquires 223,935 Shares of Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 30.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 960,648 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 223,935 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $23,200,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Spire Wealth Management raised its holdings in Nordstrom by 90.9% in the 4th quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 2,100 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $51,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Nordstrom in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $63,000. Vestcor Inc bought a new position in shares of Nordstrom during the fourth quarter valued at $63,000. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 45.5% during the fourth quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 4,446 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $107,000 after acquiring an additional 1,391 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV raised its stake in shares of Nordstrom by 36.5% during the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 4,816 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $116,000 after acquiring an additional 1,287 shares during the last quarter. 88.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Nordstrom from $23.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Evercore ISI boosted their price target on shares of Nordstrom from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 target price on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Wednesday, March 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Nordstrom in a report on Saturday. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Citigroup reissued a “sell” rating and set a $22.00 price target (down previously from $25.00) on shares of Nordstrom in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.80.

Shares of JWN opened at $24.54 on Tuesday. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 52-week low of $19.45 and a 52-week high of $24.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.65. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $24.12 and its two-hundred day moving average is $23.87. The stock has a market cap of $4.10 billion, a PE ratio of 15.63 and a beta of 2.36.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, March 4th. The specialty retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.90 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $4.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.32 billion. Nordstrom had a negative net margin of 1.57% and a negative return on equity of 18.04%. Research analysts forecast that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand-name and private-label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; mobile application; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

