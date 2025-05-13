Northern Trust Corp Acquires 33,991 Shares of PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG)

Northern Trust Corp raised its holdings in PROG Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:PRG – Free Report) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 517,984 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,991 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 1.25% of PROG worth $21,890,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Get PROG alerts:

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Summit Securities Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG in the fourth quarter valued at $38,000. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of PROG by 765.6% in the fourth quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 1,082 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after buying an additional 957 shares in the last quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 141.1% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 707 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its position in shares of PROG by 248.6% during the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 1,370 shares of the company’s stock valued at $57,000 after purchasing an additional 977 shares in the last quarter. Finally, New Age Alpha Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PROG during the fourth quarter valued at about $68,000. 97.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on PRG shares. Loop Capital dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of PROG from $50.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered shares of PROG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $58.00 to $29.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $44.83.

PROG Stock Performance

NYSE PRG opened at $28.82 on Tuesday. PROG Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.50 and a 52-week high of $50.28. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 2.34 and a current ratio of 5.24. The company has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 1.81.

PROG (NYSE:PRG – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The company reported $0.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.82 by $0.08. PROG had a net margin of 8.01% and a return on equity of 24.25%. The business had revenue of $684.09 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.23 million. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.91 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts predict that PROG Holdings, Inc. will post 3.45 EPS for the current year.

PROG Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 20th will be given a dividend of $0.13 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 20th. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.80%. PROG’s dividend payout ratio is presently 10.66%.

Insider Transactions at PROG

In other PROG news, Director Caroline Sio-Chin Sheu bought 1,650 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $28.01 per share, for a total transaction of $46,216.50. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 18,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $512,330.91. This trade represents a 9.92% increase in their ownership of the stock. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Douglas C. Curling bought 10,000 shares of PROG stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 21st. The stock was acquired at an average price of $29.88 per share, with a total value of $298,800.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 45,913 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,371,880.44. This represents a 27.85% increase in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Corporate insiders own 3.21% of the company’s stock.

About PROG

(Free Report)

PROG Holdings, Inc (NYSE:PRG) is a financial technology holding company based in Salt Lake City, Utah with three business segments: Progressive Leasing, which offers lease-to-own transactions primarily to credit-challenged consumers through e-commerce and point-of-sale retail partners, via online, mobile, and in-store solutions; Vive Financial, which provides consumers who may not qualify for traditional prime lending with a variety of second-look, revolving credit products through private label and branded credit cards; and Four Technologies, which provides consumers of all credit backgrounds Buy Now, Pay Later (BNPL) options through four interest-free installments via its platform, Four.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for PROG Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PROG and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.