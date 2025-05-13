Northern Trust Corp Acquires 55,641 Shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE)

Northern Trust Corp increased its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. (NASDAQ:RARE – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 528,965 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 55,641 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical were worth $22,254,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of RARE. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the 4th quarter worth approximately $84,000. Aquatic Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 327.4% during the fourth quarter. Aquatic Capital Management LLC now owns 102,571 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,315,000 after acquiring an additional 78,571 shares during the period. Birchview Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical during the fourth quarter worth $673,000. Nebula Research & Development LLC lifted its position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical by 110.3% in the 4th quarter. Nebula Research & Development LLC now owns 8,876 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 4,655 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Syon Capital LLC acquired a new position in Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in the 4th quarter worth $310,000. 97.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, CEO Emil D. Kakkis sold 73,434 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $3,091,571.40. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 641,731 shares in the company, valued at approximately $27,016,875.10. This represents a 10.27% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Thomas Richard Kassberg sold 6,028 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.10, for a total value of $253,778.80. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 265,238 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,166,519.80. This represents a 2.22% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 125,405 shares of company stock valued at $5,285,169 over the last three months. Insiders own 5.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RARE. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $140.00 to $115.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, March 17th. Cantor Fitzgerald restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $118.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical from $104.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 27th. Wedbush reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (up from $46.00) on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Monday, January 13th. Finally, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating and set a $95.00 target price on shares of Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical in a report on Friday, February 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.93.

Shares of RARE opened at $36.09 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $3.41 billion, a PE ratio of -5.69 and a beta of 0.34. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $36.77 and a 200-day moving average of $42.24. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. has a one year low of $29.59 and a one year high of $60.37.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical (NASDAQ:RARE – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, May 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($1.54) by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $139.29 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $145.98 million. Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical had a negative net margin of 101.60% and a negative return on equity of 193.80%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($2.03) earnings per share. Analysts expect that Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc. will post -5.18 earnings per share for the current year.

Ultragenyx Pharmaceutical Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, acquisition, development, and commercialization of novel products for the treatment of rare and ultra-rare genetic diseases in North America, Latin America, Japan, Europe, and internationally. Its biologic products include Crysvita (burosumab), an antibody targeting fibroblast growth factor 23 for the treatment of X-linked hypophosphatemia, as well as tumor-induced osteomalacia; Mepsevii, an enzyme replacement therapy for the treatment of children and adults with Mucopolysaccharidosis VII; Dojolvi for treating long-chain fatty acid oxidation disorders; and Evkeeza (evinacumab) for the treatment of homozygous familial hypercholesterolemia.

