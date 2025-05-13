Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in Concentrix Co. (NASDAQ:CNXC – Free Report) by 21.1% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 492,219 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 85,660 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Concentrix were worth $21,298,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of CNXC. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Concentrix by 81.3% in the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 638 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers raised its position in shares of Concentrix by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 128,617 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,565,000 after acquiring an additional 324 shares in the last quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 58.7% during the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 1,201 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 444 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Concentrix by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 5,540 shares of the company’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Concentrix by 159.6% during the fourth quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 797 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 490 shares in the last quarter. 90.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities analysts have commented on CNXC shares. Canaccord Genuity Group reduced their target price on shares of Concentrix from $100.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barrington Research decreased their target price on shares of Concentrix from $70.00 to $54.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 24th. Finally, Bank of America raised their target price on shares of Concentrix from $58.00 to $59.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 27th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Concentrix has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.75.

Insider Activity at Concentrix

In related news, EVP Cormac J. Twomey sold 500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.31, for a total value of $27,655.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 39,130 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,164,280.30. This represents a 1.26% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Christopher A. Caldwell acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, April 21st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $46.00 per share, with a total value of $46,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 303,362 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,954,652. This trade represents a 0.33% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,444 shares of company stock valued at $1,481,628 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 3.20% of the company’s stock.

Concentrix Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CNXC opened at $55.66 on Tuesday. Concentrix Co. has a fifty-two week low of $36.28 and a fifty-two week high of $77.00. The company has a market cap of $3.56 billion, a PE ratio of 15.00, a P/E/G ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 0.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $46.57.

Concentrix (NASDAQ:CNXC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, March 26th. The company reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.58 by $0.21. Concentrix had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 16.67%. The company had revenue of $2.37 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.37 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.57 EPS. Concentrix’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts expect that Concentrix Co. will post 10.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Concentrix Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 25th were issued a dividend of $0.3328 per share. This represents a $1.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 25th. Concentrix’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 33.33%.

Concentrix Profile

Concentrix Corporation engages in the provision of technology-infused customer experience (CX) solutions worldwide. The company provides CX process optimization, technology innovation, front- and back-office automation, analytics, and business transformation services, across various channels of communication, such as voice, chat, email, social media, asynchronous messaging, and custom applications.

