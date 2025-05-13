Northern Trust Corp Boosts Stock Holdings in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:RAMP – Free Report) by 10.9% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 761,316 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 74,560 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.16% of LiveRamp worth $23,121,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. First Horizon Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in LiveRamp in the 4th quarter worth approximately $38,000. Quarry LP increased its position in LiveRamp by 344.4% during the 4th quarter. Quarry LP now owns 1,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 1,133 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of LiveRamp by 477.4% during the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 1,611 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 1,332 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC boosted its position in LiveRamp by 232.2% during the 4th quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,701 shares of the company’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 1,189 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its position in shares of LiveRamp by 101.5% in the 4th quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,039 shares of the company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 1,027 shares during the period. 93.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

LiveRamp Price Performance

Shares of RAMP opened at $29.25 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 billion, a P/E ratio of 2,925.00 and a beta of 1.02. LiveRamp Holdings, Inc. has a 1 year low of $21.45 and a 1 year high of $38.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $29.24.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages have recently commented on RAMP. Evercore ISI reiterated an “underperform” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, April 16th. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $45.00 price objective on shares of LiveRamp in a research note on Wednesday, February 26th. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of LiveRamp in a report on Wednesday, April 16th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of LiveRamp from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 22nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, LiveRamp currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $38.17.

Insider Activity at LiveRamp

In other LiveRamp news, CTO Mohsin Hussain sold 3,554 shares of LiveRamp stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.67, for a total value of $119,663.18. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 57,594 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,939,189.98. The trade was a 5.81% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 3.39% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

LiveRamp Company Profile

LiveRamp Holdings, Inc, a technology company, operates a data collaboration platform in the United States, Europe, the Asia-Pacific, and internationally. The company operates LiveRamp Data Collaboration platform enables an organization to unify customer and prospect data to build a single view of the customer in a way that protects consumer privacy.

