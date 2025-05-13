Northern Trust Corp Buys 124,671 Shares of Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR)

Northern Trust Corp grew its position in Amkor Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMKR – Free Report) by 16.2% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 895,413 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 124,671 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.36% of Amkor Technology worth $23,003,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Amkor Technology by 6.6% in the 4th quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 7,814 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $201,000 after buying an additional 482 shares during the last quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. CANADA LIFE ASSURANCE Co now owns 90,081 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $2,313,000 after acquiring an additional 484 shares during the period. Robotti Robert lifted its holdings in Amkor Technology by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Robotti Robert now owns 215,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after acquiring an additional 705 shares during the period. New York State Teachers Retirement System boosted its position in Amkor Technology by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 39,718 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,020,000 after purchasing an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GHP Investment Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Amkor Technology by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 95,786 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,461,000 after purchasing an additional 785 shares during the period. 42.76% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Amkor Technology news, major shareholder Agnes C. Kim sold 869,565 shares of Amkor Technology stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.85, for a total transaction of $18,999,995.25. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,020,870 shares in the company, valued at $218,956,009.50. The trade was a 7.98% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Kevin Engel sold 5,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.69, for a total transaction of $119,056.41. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 1,388 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,105.72. This represents a 79.82% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 26.90% of the company’s stock.

Amkor Technology Stock Up 8.1%

AMKR opened at $19.63 on Tuesday. Amkor Technology, Inc. has a 12 month low of $14.03 and a 12 month high of $44.86. The company has a market cap of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 13.73 and a beta of 1.86. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The company has a 50 day moving average of $17.83 and a 200 day moving average of $22.64.

Amkor Technology (NASDAQ:AMKR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.09 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.28 billion. Amkor Technology had a return on equity of 8.59% and a net margin of 5.60%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.24 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Amkor Technology, Inc. will post 1.47 EPS for the current year.

Amkor Technology Cuts Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 2nd. Investors of record on Thursday, March 13th were issued a dividend of $0.0827 per share. This represents a $0.33 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 13th. Amkor Technology’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.78%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have recently commented on AMKR. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on Amkor Technology from $34.00 to $22.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 29th. B. Riley lowered shares of Amkor Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, April 21st. KeyCorp reiterated a “sector weight” rating on shares of Amkor Technology in a research note on Thursday, April 17th. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Amkor Technology from $24.00 to $19.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on shares of Amkor Technology from $30.00 to $25.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Amkor Technology has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $28.00.

About Amkor Technology



Amkor Technology, Inc provides outsourced semiconductor packaging and test services in the United States, Japan, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It offers turnkey packaging and test services, including semiconductor wafer bump, wafer probe, wafer back-grind, package design, packaging, system-level and final test, and drop shipment services; flip chip scale package products for smartphones, tablets, and other mobile consumer electronic devices; flip chip stacked chip scale packages that are used to stack memory digital baseband, and as applications processors in mobile devices; flip-chip ball grid array packages for various networking, storage, computing, automotive, and consumer applications; and memory products for system memory or platform data storage.

Further Reading

