Northern Trust Corp Buys 1,370,366 Shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited (NYSE:RDY – Free Report) by 1,822.1% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,445,572 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,370,366 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.17% of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories worth $22,826,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of RDY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 423.3% during the 4th quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 1,507 shares during the last quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc now owns 2,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 1,600 shares during the period. POM Investment Strategies LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% in the 4th quarter. POM Investment Strategies LLC now owns 2,275 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 1,820 shares during the period. Farther Finance Advisors LLC grew its position in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 461.0% in the 4th quarter. Farther Finance Advisors LLC now owns 2,547 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 2,093 shares during the period. Finally, Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its holdings in Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories by 400.0% during the 4th quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 2,775 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after acquiring an additional 2,220 shares during the last quarter. 3.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RDY opened at $13.93 on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $13.31 and its 200-day moving average price is $14.05. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited has a twelve month low of $12.26 and a twelve month high of $16.89. The stock has a market cap of $11.62 billion, a PE ratio of 22.17 and a beta of 0.33. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 1.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories ( NYSE:RDY Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Friday, May 9th. The company reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $996.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $83.70 billion. Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 17.25%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited will post 0.8 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com raised shares of Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 8th.

Dr. Reddy’s Laboratories Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated pharmaceutical company worldwide. It operates through Global Generics, Pharmaceutical Services and Active Ingredients (PSAI), and Others segments. The company’s Global Generics segment manufactures and markets prescription and over-the-counter finished pharmaceutical products that are marketed under a brand name or as a generic finished dosages with therapeutic equivalence to branded formulations, as well as engages in the biologics business.

