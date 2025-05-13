Northern Trust Corp Buys 32,024 Shares of U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. (NYSE:USPH – Free Report) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 261,825 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 32,024 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 1.73% of U.S. Physical Therapy worth $23,226,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 112,959 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,021,000 after purchasing an additional 2,465 shares during the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 37.4% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $409,000 after purchasing an additional 1,254 shares during the last quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 9.5% in the fourth quarter. Copeland Capital Management LLC now owns 839,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,459,000 after purchasing an additional 72,715 shares during the last quarter. Proficio Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in the fourth quarter worth approximately $3,526,000. Finally, Bridge City Capital LLC increased its position in shares of U.S. Physical Therapy by 7.0% in the fourth quarter. Bridge City Capital LLC now owns 64,947 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,761,000 after purchasing an additional 4,235 shares during the last quarter.

In related news, COO Graham D. Reeve sold 1,730 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $82.11, for a total value of $142,050.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 7,168 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $588,564.48. This trade represents a 19.44% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 2.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on USPH shares. Barrington Research reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $108.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 28th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 8th. JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and set a $113.00 price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Tuesday, April 22nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy from $120.00 to $110.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 19th. Finally, William Blair reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of U.S. Physical Therapy in a research report on Thursday, February 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $109.00.

NYSE:USPH opened at $77.56 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.18 billion, a PE ratio of 82.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.54 and a beta of 1.44. U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $62.77 and a fifty-two week high of $108.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27, a quick ratio of 1.78 and a current ratio of 1.78. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $72.06 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.67.

U.S. Physical Therapy (NYSE:USPH – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 7th. The company reported $0.48 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.46 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $183.79 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $176.78 million. U.S. Physical Therapy had a return on equity of 8.11% and a net margin of 3.54%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 18.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.51 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 13th. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a $0.45 dividend. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.32%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 23rd. U.S. Physical Therapy’s payout ratio is 82.57%.

U.S. Physical Therapy, Inc operates outpatient physical therapy clinics. The company operates through Physical Therapy Operations and Industrial Injury Prevention Services segments. The company provides pre-and post-operative care and treatment for orthopedic-related disorders, sports-related injuries, preventative care, rehabilitation of injured workers, and neurological-related injuries.

