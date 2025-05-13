Northern Trust Corp Buys 3,944 Shares of City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its holdings in City Holding (NASDAQ:CHCO – Free Report) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 178,962 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 3,944 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in City were worth $21,203,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sterling Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 781.3% in the 4th quarter. Sterling Capital Management LLC now owns 423 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the period. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of City by 710.5% in the fourth quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 462 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $56,000 after buying an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. KBC Group NV increased its holdings in City by 60.3% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 843 shares of the bank’s stock worth $100,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares in the last quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in City by 10.6% in the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,366 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 131 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Longboard Asset Management LP bought a new position in shares of City during the fourth quarter valued at about $211,000. Institutional investors own 72.43% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, CFO David L. Bumgarner sold 1,058 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.00, for a total transaction of $124,844.00. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 10,636 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,255,048. This represents a 9.05% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director James M. Parsons bought 2,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 12th. The stock was bought at an average price of $122.38 per share, for a total transaction of $269,236.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 2,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $330,426. The trade was a 440.00% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 3,069 shares of company stock worth $359,820 in the last three months. 1.87% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, Piper Sandler reduced their price target on shares of City from $135.00 to $125.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 24th.

City Stock Up 2.3%

CHCO stock opened at $121.48 on Tuesday. City Holding has a 1-year low of $99.63 and a 1-year high of $137.28. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.40 and a beta of 0.52. The company’s 50 day moving average is $115.78 and its 200 day moving average is $120.14.

City (NASDAQ:CHCO – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 23rd. The bank reported $2.06 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.22. City had a return on equity of 16.49% and a net margin of 30.83%. The firm had revenue of $74.55 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $73.28 million. Sell-side analysts predict that City Holding will post 7.58 EPS for the current fiscal year.

City Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Tuesday, April 15th were paid a $0.79 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, April 15th. This represents a $3.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%. City’s payout ratio is 39.60%.

About City

City Holding Company operates as a holding company for City National Bank of West Virginia that provides various banking, trust, and investment management, and other financial solutions in the United States. The company offers checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Articles

