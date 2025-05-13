Northern Trust Corp Buys 8,626 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $23,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Get Talen Energy alerts:

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLN. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Talen Energy Trading Up 5.1%

Shares of TLN stock opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.58. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

TLN has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI began coverage on Talen Energy in a research report on Friday, February 21st. They issued an “outperform” rating on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $293.00 to $282.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 4th. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Talen Energy from $275.00 to $259.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 11th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Talen Energy in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $253.00 target price on the stock. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on shares of Talen Energy from $295.00 to $265.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 28th. Twelve analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Talen Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $240.18.

View Our Latest Research Report on Talen Energy

Talen Energy Profile

(Free Report)

Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TLN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Talen Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Talen Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.