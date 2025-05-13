Northern Trust Corp Buys 8,626 Shares of Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in Talen Energy Corporation (NASDAQ:TLN – Free Report) by 7.8% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 118,949 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 8,626 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Talen Energy were worth $23,965,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of TLN. Tidal Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the third quarter valued at about $304,000. Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in Talen Energy in the 4th quarter valued at about $1,365,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy during the 4th quarter worth approximately $240,000. Diversify Advisory Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the 4th quarter worth approximately $5,794,000. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Talen Energy in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $152,000. 0.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Talen Energy Trading Up 5.1%
Shares of TLN stock opened at $236.62 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.67, a PEG ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.90. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $204.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $210.58. Talen Energy Corporation has a 1 year low of $98.50 and a 1 year high of $258.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07, a current ratio of 4.10 and a quick ratio of 3.37.
Talen Energy Profile
Talen Energy Corporation is a U.S.-based energy and power generation company. The Company owns or controls approximately 16,000 megawatts of capacity in wholesale power markets, principally in the Northeast, Mid-Atlantic and Southwest regions of the United States. The Company generates and sells electricity, capacity and related products from power plants that use fuel sources, such as nuclear, natural gas and coal.
