Northern Trust Corp Buys 95,035 Shares of Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG)

Northern Trust Corp increased its stake in Warner Music Group Corp. (NASDAQ:WMG – Free Report) by 15.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 713,384 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,035 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned approximately 0.14% of Warner Music Group worth $22,115,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Warner Music Group alerts:

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of WMG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Warner Music Group by 37.1% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 8,754,504 shares of the company’s stock valued at $274,016,000 after acquiring an additional 2,370,973 shares during the period. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 379.5% in the fourth quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 1,774 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 1,404 shares during the last quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton grew its position in Warner Music Group by 14.0% in the fourth quarter. Rosenberg Matthew Hamilton now owns 3,705 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in Warner Music Group in the fourth quarter worth about $1,223,000. Finally, Perpetual Ltd grew its position in Warner Music Group by 25.6% in the fourth quarter. Perpetual Ltd now owns 632,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,606,000 after acquiring an additional 128,735 shares in the last quarter. 96.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at Warner Music Group

In related news, EVP Timothy Matusch sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.43, for a total transaction of $31,430.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 87,649 shares in the company, valued at $2,754,808.07. This represents a 1.13% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Valentin Blavatnik sold 28,230 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $35.45, for a total transaction of $1,000,753.50. Following the transaction, the director now owns 68,264 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,419,958.80. This trade represents a 29.26% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 30,333 shares of company stock valued at $1,072,432 in the last ninety days. 72.21% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Warner Music Group Price Performance

NASDAQ:WMG opened at $27.48 on Tuesday. Warner Music Group Corp. has a one year low of $26.34 and a one year high of $36.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of $14.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.04, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $30.58 and its two-hundred day moving average is $31.64.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.28 by ($0.21). Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 79.01% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm had revenue of $1.48 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.18 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Warner Music Group Corp. will post 1.39 EPS for the current year.

Warner Music Group Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 24th. Warner Music Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.76%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on WMG. FBN Securities initiated coverage on Warner Music Group in a report on Friday, March 28th. They issued a “sector perform” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $32.00 to $31.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. Guggenheim reduced their price target on Warner Music Group from $40.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Warner Music Group from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the stock from $35.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Monday. Finally, Macquarie reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $30.00 price target on shares of Warner Music Group in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.50.

View Our Latest Stock Analysis on Warner Music Group

Warner Music Group Profile

(Free Report)

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. It operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin’ Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Warner Music Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Warner Music Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.