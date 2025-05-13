Northern Trust Corp Cuts Stake in Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN)

Northern Trust Corp reduced its position in shares of Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report) by 0.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,353,652 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 4,194 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned 1.05% of Sunrun worth $21,771,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Sunrun alerts:

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of RUN. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Sunrun by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 23,749,115 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $219,679,000 after buying an additional 343,448 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Sunrun by 27.5% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 6,621,303 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $61,252,000 after purchasing an additional 1,427,858 shares in the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in Sunrun by 20.8% during the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 6,008,879 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $55,582,000 after buying an additional 1,035,096 shares in the last quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH increased its holdings in Sunrun by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Erste Asset Management GmbH now owns 4,789,213 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $47,302,000 after acquiring an additional 672,049 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in Sunrun during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,022,000. 91.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Sunrun

In related news, insider Jeanna Steele sold 9,942 shares of Sunrun stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $67,009.08. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 291,238 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,962,944.12. The trade was a 3.30% decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CRO Paul S. Dickson sold 19,343 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $6.74, for a total value of $130,371.82. Following the sale, the executive now owns 399,729 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,694,173.46. This trade represents a 4.62% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 138,540 shares of company stock valued at $1,050,944. Company insiders own 3.77% of the company’s stock.

Sunrun Stock Performance

RUN opened at $10.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $6.85 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.95. Sunrun Inc. has a 1 year low of $5.45 and a 1 year high of $22.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.50 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.02 and a beta of 2.66. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.92, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.15.

Sunrun (NASDAQ:RUN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 7th. The energy company reported $0.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.22) by $0.42. The business had revenue of $504.27 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $487.29 million. Sunrun had a negative net margin of 18.80% and a negative return on equity of 5.15%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.40) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Sunrun Inc. will post -0.43 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

RUN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price target on shares of Sunrun from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Sunrun from $22.00 to $18.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 23rd. BMO Capital Markets cut their target price on Sunrun from $11.00 to $9.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 3rd. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 target price on shares of Sunrun in a research report on Wednesday, April 23rd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Sunrun from $14.00 to $12.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.82.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on RUN

Sunrun Profile

(Free Report)

Sunrun Inc designs, develops, installs, sells, owns, and maintains residential solar energy systems in the United States. It also sells solar energy systems and products, such as panels and racking; and solar leads generated to customers. In addition, the company offers battery storage along with solar energy systems; and sells services to commercial developers through multi-family and new homes.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RUN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sunrun Inc. (NASDAQ:RUN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sunrun Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sunrun and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.