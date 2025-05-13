Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNB – Free Report) by 10.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,659,092 shares of the business services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,692 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.38% of Dun & Bradstreet worth $20,672,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Norges Bank bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $42,016,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. bought a new position in Dun & Bradstreet in the 4th quarter worth about $26,817,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Dun & Bradstreet by 8.3% during the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 17,622,318 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,566,000 after purchasing an additional 1,350,263 shares during the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 2.3% during the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 57,773,925 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $719,863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,275,959 shares in the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC increased its stake in Dun & Bradstreet by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 12,575,015 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $156,685,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,940 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.68% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have recently commented on DNB. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet from $12.80 to $11.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 21st. StockNews.com started coverage on Dun & Bradstreet in a research report on Tuesday. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $12.00 price target on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.15 price objective (down from $11.00) on shares of Dun & Bradstreet in a report on Tuesday, March 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to data from MarketBeat, Dun & Bradstreet currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.86.

Dun & Bradstreet Stock Performance

Shares of DNB opened at $8.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.00 billion, a P/E ratio of -149.39, a PEG ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 1.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.70. Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $7.78 and a one year high of $12.95. The business has a fifty day moving average of $8.74 and a 200 day moving average of $10.62.

Dun & Bradstreet (NYSE:DNB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 1st. The business services provider reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01. Dun & Bradstreet had a positive return on equity of 11.29% and a negative net margin of 1.20%. The business had revenue of $579.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $578.02 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.20 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current year.

Insider Transactions at Dun & Bradstreet

In other news, Chairman William P. Foley II sold 2,500,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.99, for a total transaction of $22,475,000.00. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 8,109,644 shares in the company, valued at $72,905,699.56. This trade represents a 23.56% decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Chinh Chu sold 10,885,403 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.95, for a total value of $97,424,356.85. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 23,810 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $213,099.50. The trade was a 99.78% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 15,885,403 shares of company stock worth $142,299,357 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 10.44% of the company’s stock.

About Dun & Bradstreet

Dun & Bradstreet Holdings, Inc engages in providing business decisioning data and analytics solutions. The firm is involved in providing information with its solutions to support its clients with critical business operations. It offers end-to-end solutions to clients in the small business, finance, sales & marketing, third party risk & compliance, and public sectors.

