Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Strategic Education, Inc. (NASDAQ:STRA – Free Report) by 11.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 259,971 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,374 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Strategic Education were worth $24,286,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the business. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Strategic Education by 6.8% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 191 shares during the period. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 8,113 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $758,000 after acquiring an additional 205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in Strategic Education by 7.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 3,542 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 246 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Strategic Education by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 46,038 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $4,301,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC grew its position in Strategic Education by 13.4% in the 4th quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 2,777 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $259,000 after acquiring an additional 329 shares in the last quarter. 93.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

STRA has been the subject of several research reports. Truist Financial set a $105.00 target price on Strategic Education in a research report on Thursday, April 24th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Strategic Education from $97.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 28th. StockNews.com raised Strategic Education from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 25th. Finally, Barrington Research reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $120.00 target price on shares of Strategic Education in a research report on Tuesday, April 15th.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, CEO Raymond Karl Mcdonnell sold 31,855 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.83, for a total transaction of $3,116,374.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 140,281 shares in the company, valued at $13,723,690.23. The trade was a 18.51% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Robert R. Grusky sold 1,494 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.27, for a total value of $119,923.38. Following the sale, the director now owns 11,349 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $910,984.23. The trade was a 11.63% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 40,826 shares of company stock worth $3,945,093 over the last 90 days. 3.30% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Strategic Education Stock Performance

Shares of STRA opened at $89.02 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $81.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $90.95. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.15 billion, a PE ratio of 16.96, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 0.52. Strategic Education, Inc. has a 1 year low of $74.28 and a 1 year high of $121.68.

Strategic Education (NASDAQ:STRA – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 24th. The health services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $303.59 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $300.67 million. Strategic Education had a return on equity of 7.61% and a net margin of 10.44%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.11 EPS. Analysts predict that Strategic Education, Inc. will post 4.79 EPS for the current year.

Strategic Education Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 23rd will be paid a dividend of $0.60 per share. This represents a $2.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 23rd. Strategic Education’s payout ratio is 51.28%.

Strategic Education Profile

Strategic Education, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides education services through campus-based and online post-secondary education, and programs to develop job-ready skills. The company operates through U.S. Higher Education, Australia/New Zealand, and Education Technology Services segments. It operates Strayer University that offers undergraduate and graduate degree programs in business, criminal justice, education, health services, information technology, and public administration at physical campuses located in the eastern United States, as well as through online; non-degree web and mobile application development courses through Hackbright Academy and Devmountain; and MBA online through its Jack Welch Management Institute.

Featured Articles

