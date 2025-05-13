Northern Trust Corp Grows Position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN)

Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Werner Enterprises, Inc. (NASDAQ:WERN – Free Report) by 7.0% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 669,353 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 43,977 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp’s holdings in Werner Enterprises were worth $24,043,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CIBC Asset Management Inc lifted its stake in shares of Werner Enterprises by 4.6% in the 4th quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 6,168 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the period. Keybank National Association OH raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Keybank National Association OH now owns 20,216 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $726,000 after buying an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 53,495 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,922,000 after buying an additional 359 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 7.7% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 6,761 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $243,000 after buying an additional 485 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Blue Trust Inc. raised its stake in Werner Enterprises by 64.7% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,308 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $50,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.32% of the company’s stock.

Werner Enterprises stock opened at $28.18 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $1.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 51.24 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $28.48 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.01. Werner Enterprises, Inc. has a 12 month low of $23.02 and a 12 month high of $42.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.52, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43.

Werner Enterprises ( NASDAQ:WERN Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 29th. The transportation company reported ($0.12) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.12 by ($0.24). Werner Enterprises had a return on equity of 2.27% and a net margin of 1.13%. The firm had revenue of $712.11 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $738.41 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was down 7.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Werner Enterprises, Inc. will post 1.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 7th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were issued a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, April 14th. Werner Enterprises’s payout ratio is currently 193.10%.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on the company. Barclays lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $32.00 to $28.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $27.00 to $24.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 30th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft assumed coverage on Werner Enterprises in a research note on Friday, March 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Werner Enterprises from $29.00 to $24.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 1st. Finally, Citigroup upgraded Werner Enterprises from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $32.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 8th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.69.

Werner Enterprises, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in transporting truckload shipments of general commodities in interstate and intrastate commerce in the United States, Mexico, and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Truckload Transportation Services and Werner Logistics.

