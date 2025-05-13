Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in CleanSpark, Inc. (NASDAQ:CLSK – Free Report) by 7.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,419,057 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 163,282 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.86% of CleanSpark worth $22,280,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in CLSK. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. purchased a new position in shares of CleanSpark during the fourth quarter worth about $39,940,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in CleanSpark by 1,018.1% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 1,687,022 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,538,000 after purchasing an additional 1,536,145 shares during the last quarter. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in CleanSpark during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $13,443,000. Shaolin Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in CleanSpark in the 4th quarter worth approximately $8,559,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of CleanSpark by 44.2% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 2,984,362 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,486,000 after buying an additional 914,279 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.12% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Trading Up 4.6%

NASDAQ CLSK opened at $9.62 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.70 billion, a PE ratio of 87.46 and a beta of 4.36. CleanSpark, Inc. has a 1-year low of $6.45 and a 1-year high of $20.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.98 and a 200-day moving average of $10.25.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CleanSpark ( NASDAQ:CLSK Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 8th. The company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by ($0.05). CleanSpark had a net margin of 16.07% and a negative return on equity of 2.61%. The company had revenue of $181.71 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $196.43 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.59 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 62.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that CleanSpark, Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on CLSK shares. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods assumed coverage on shares of CleanSpark in a report on Monday, January 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $19.00 price objective for the company. Needham & Company LLC began coverage on CleanSpark in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $20.00 price target on the stock. Chardan Capital upgraded CleanSpark to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 29th. HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price objective on shares of CleanSpark in a research report on Friday, February 7th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on CleanSpark from $17.00 to $12.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 13th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, CleanSpark currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $21.57.

Insider Buying and Selling at CleanSpark

In other news, Director Amanda Cavaleri sold 13,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $7.97, for a total transaction of $103,610.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 140,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,118,103.33. This represents a 8.48% decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Zachary Bradford sold 10,533 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $10.64, for a total value of $112,071.12. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,059,326 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,551,228.64. This represents a 0.34% decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 34,836 shares of company stock valued at $335,945 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.65% of the company’s stock.

CleanSpark Profile

CleanSpark, Inc operates as a bitcoin miner in the Americas. It owns and operates data centers that primarily run on low-carbon power. Its infrastructure supports Bitcoin, a digital commodity and a tool for financial independence and inclusion. The company was formerly known as Stratean Inc and changed its name to CleanSpark, Inc in November 2016.

