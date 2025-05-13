Northern Trust Corp Grows Stake in GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of GFL Environmental Inc. (NYSE:GFL – Free Report) by 16.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 519,703 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 71,825 shares during the quarter. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.13% of GFL Environmental worth $23,148,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Generate Investment Management Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $15,041,000. Tobam acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $1,846,000. Raymond James Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of GFL Environmental in the 4th quarter worth $18,836,000. Bleakley Financial Group LLC lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 9.9% during the 4th quarter. Bleakley Financial Group LLC now owns 7,954 shares of the company’s stock worth $354,000 after acquiring an additional 718 shares during the period. Finally, Quaero Capital S.A. lifted its position in GFL Environmental by 35.1% during the 4th quarter. Quaero Capital S.A. now owns 37,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,662,000 after acquiring an additional 9,690 shares during the period. 64.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE GFL opened at $48.68 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $47.94 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $45.78. The firm has a market capitalization of $19.15 billion, a P/E ratio of -36.60 and a beta of 1.08. GFL Environmental Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $30.57 and a fifty-two week high of $52.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 0.58 and a current ratio of 0.58.

GFL Environmental ( NYSE:GFL Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 30th. The company reported ($0.06) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.10). The company had revenue of $1.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.52 billion. GFL Environmental had a negative net margin of 7.54% and a positive return on equity of 3.50%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 13.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that GFL Environmental Inc. will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 30th. Investors of record on Monday, April 14th were paid a $0.0154 dividend. This represents a $0.06 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.13%. This is a positive change from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. GFL Environmental’s payout ratio is currently 1.23%.

GFL has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $50.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 4th. Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $57.00 price target (up previously from $56.00) on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Friday, May 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on GFL Environmental from $53.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, May 5th. National Bankshares reaffirmed an “outperform” rating on shares of GFL Environmental in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Finally, Seaport Res Ptn raised GFL Environmental to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, GFL Environmental presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $54.14.

GFL Environmental Inc offers non-hazardous solid waste management and environmental services in Canada and the United States. It offers solid waste management, liquid waste management, and soil remediation services, including collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal services for municipal, residential, and commercial, and industrial customers.

