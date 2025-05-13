Northern Trust Corp Has $20.71 Million Stock Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Triumph Financial worth $20,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.
Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Financial by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.
Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial
In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,962.25. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra A. Bradford bought 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.39 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,357.72. This represents a 81.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $208,380. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Check Out Our Latest Research Report on TFIN
Triumph Financial Price Performance
Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.
Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $101.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.
About Triumph Financial
Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Triumph Financial
- A Deeper Look at Bid-Ask Spreads
- Palantir’s Latest Deal Could Put a Freeze on Its Stock Price
- How to trade using analyst ratings
- 4 Automaker Stocks React to Tariffs: Winners and Losers
- What is a Special Dividend?
- Here’s Why Call Option Traders Love Dutch Bros Stock
Receive News & Ratings for Triumph Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Triumph Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.