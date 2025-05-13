Northern Trust Corp Has $20.71 Million Stock Holdings in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN)

Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in Triumph Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:TFIN – Free Report) by 7.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 227,875 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 16,061 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.97% of Triumph Financial worth $20,709,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TFIN. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC grew its position in Triumph Financial by 310.9% in the 4th quarter. Smartleaf Asset Management LLC now owns 563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $51,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares during the period. Blue Trust Inc. grew its holdings in Triumph Financial by 43.4% during the fourth quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 674 shares of the company’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 204 shares during the period. KBC Group NV grew its stake in shares of Triumph Financial by 51.9% during the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 1,212 shares of the company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 414 shares during the period. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in Triumph Financial in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Finally, Cottonwood Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Triumph Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Institutional investors own 91.11% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Triumph Financial

In other news, Director Harrison B. Barnes acquired 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 29th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $53.65 per share, for a total transaction of $53,650.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 21,565 shares in the company, valued at $1,156,962.25. This trade represents a 4.86% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Debra A. Bradford bought 1,508 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 23rd. The shares were acquired at an average price of $49.39 per share, for a total transaction of $74,480.12. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 3,348 shares in the company, valued at approximately $165,357.72. This represents a 81.96% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have bought 4,008 shares of company stock valued at $208,380. 5.58% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently issued reports on TFIN. DA Davidson dropped their price objective on Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, April 21st. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $109.00 price target on shares of Triumph Financial in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut their target price on shares of Triumph Financial from $68.00 to $56.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 21st. Finally, B. Riley reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $55.00 price target (down from $65.00) on shares of Triumph Financial in a report on Wednesday, April 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $68.20.

Triumph Financial Price Performance

Shares of Triumph Financial stock opened at $60.00 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.41 billion, a PE ratio of 111.11 and a beta of 1.27. The business has a 50 day moving average of $55.61 and a 200 day moving average of $76.94. Triumph Financial, Inc. has a 52 week low of $42.90 and a 52 week high of $110.58. The company has a quick ratio of 0.98, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05.

Triumph Financial (NASDAQ:TFIN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 16th. The company reported $0.04 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by ($0.02). Triumph Financial had a net margin of 3.30% and a return on equity of 1.93%. The company had revenue of $101.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $104.49 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.14 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Triumph Financial, Inc. will post 1.08 earnings per share for the current year.

About Triumph Financial

Triumph Financial, Inc, a financial holding company, provides various payments, factoring, and banking services in the United States. It operates through Banking, Factoring, and Payments segments. The company offers deposit products, including checking, savings, money market and certificates of deposit; and loan products, such as commercial real estate, land, commercial construction and land development, residential real estate, commercial agriculture, and consumer loans, as well as commercial and industrial loans, equipment loans, asset-based loans, business loans for working capital and operational purposes, and liquid credit loans.

