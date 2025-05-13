Northern Trust Corp Has $20.86 Million Stock Position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI)

Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IEI – Free Report) by 92.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 180,531 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 86,770 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned about 0.14% of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF worth $20,860,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nwam LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 96.4% in the fourth quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 12,542 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,449,000 after acquiring an additional 6,156 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. grew its position in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Principal Securities Inc. now owns 6,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $776,000 after buying an additional 172 shares during the period. Robinson Value Management Ltd. raised its stake in shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Robinson Value Management Ltd. now owns 22,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,617,000 after buying an additional 332 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $6,712,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc boosted its stake in iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF by 16.2% in the fourth quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 28,424 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,285,000 after acquiring an additional 3,962 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $117.21 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $117.90 and a two-hundred day moving average of $116.72. iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF has a 52 week low of $113.85 and a 52 week high of $120.33.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 1st were issued a $0.335 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, May 1st. This represents a $4.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.43%.

iShares 3-7 Year Treasury Bond ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Barclays 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 3-7 Year Treasury Bond Index (the Index).

