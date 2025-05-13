Northern Trust Corp Has $21.03 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.74% of Advance Auto Parts worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Get Advance Auto Parts alerts:

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.

Advance Auto Parts Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $77.49.

Insider Transactions at Advance Auto Parts

Analysts Set New Price Targets

In other Advance Auto Parts news, CEO Shane M. Okelly bought 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 11th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $36.79 per share, with a total value of $55,185.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 183,121 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,737,021.59. This represents a 0.83% increase in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, Director Eugene I. Lee, Jr. acquired 14,640 shares of Advance Auto Parts stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 6th. The shares were bought at an average price of $34.15 per share, for a total transaction of $499,956.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 34,070 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,163,490.50. This represents a 75.35% increase in their position. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.

Read Our Latest Report on Advance Auto Parts

Advance Auto Parts Company Profile

(Free Report)

Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Advance Auto Parts Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Advance Auto Parts and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.