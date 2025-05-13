Northern Trust Corp Has $21.03 Million Stock Position in Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP)

Northern Trust Corp lifted its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts, Inc. (NYSE:AAP – Free Report) by 27.4% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 444,743 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 95,754 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp owned 0.74% of Advance Auto Parts worth $21,032,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AAP. Allworth Financial LP increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 1,543.4% during the fourth quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 871 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after acquiring an additional 818 shares during the period. Vision Financial Markets LLC bought a new position in Advance Auto Parts during the 4th quarter worth $42,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in shares of Advance Auto Parts in the 4th quarter valued at $46,000. Blue Trust Inc. grew its position in shares of Advance Auto Parts by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Blue Trust Inc. now owns 1,674 shares of the company’s stock worth $79,000 after buying an additional 469 shares during the period. Finally, KBC Group NV increased its position in Advance Auto Parts by 51.6% in the 4th quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 2,651 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after buying an additional 902 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.75% of the company’s stock.
Shares of NYSE AAP opened at $33.37 on Tuesday. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $34.59 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $40.40. The stock has a market cap of $2.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.72, a PEG ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 0.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Advance Auto Parts, Inc. has a 12 month low of $28.89 and a 12 month high of $77.49.
A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on AAP shares. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $45.00 to $40.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $37.00 to $35.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 11th. Truist Financial dropped their price target on shares of Advance Auto Parts from $39.00 to $34.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on Advance Auto Parts from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 27th. Finally, Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price objective on shares of Advance Auto Parts in a research report on Monday, March 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Advance Auto Parts has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.13.
Advance Auto Parts, Inc provides automotive replacement parts, accessories, batteries, and maintenance items for domestic and imported cars, vans, sport utility vehicles, and light and heavy duty trucks. The company offers battery accessories; belts and hoses; brakes and brake pads; chassis and climate control parts; clutches and drive shafts; engines and engine parts; exhaust systems and parts; hub assemblies; ignition components and wires; radiators and cooling parts; starters and alternators; and steering and alignment parts.
